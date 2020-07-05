Bessie M. Yacapraro
West Lafayette - Bessie M. Yacapraro, age 85, of West Lafayette, Ohio passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
Bessie was born in Lakeville, Ohio November 19, 1934 to the late Harry James and Zelptha Alberta (Etzweiler) Sigler. September 20, 1952 she married Joseph A. Yacapraro Sr., who preceded her in death March 24, 2012.
Bessie is survived by one son Joseph A. (Penny) Yacapraro Jr. of Coshocton; three daughters Debra A. Starkey of West Lafayette, Ohio, Dianna L. (Patrick) Moran of West Lafayette, Ohio and Margaret R. "Peggy" (Ramiro) Del Toro of Coshocton; daughter in law Mary H. Yacapraro (wife of the late David B. Yacapraro) of North Carolina; fourteen grandchildren; 50 plus great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; two sisters Opal Croskey of Shreve, Ohio and Helen (Gary) Weltmer of Fredericksburg, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and son David, she is preceded in death by son in law Orville Starkey; two sisters Margaret Sigler and Bernice Lisle; seven brothers Robert, Roy, Clifford, Howard, Kenneth, Lemoine and Donald Sigler.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday July 13, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 46621 US 36, Coshocton,, Ohio with Pastor Dwayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery. Calling hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sunday July 12, 2020 at the Free Funeral Home, 788 S. Second Street, Coshocton, Ohio.
Due to COVID - 19, social distancing measures will be in place and we also ask that you bring your own mask.
