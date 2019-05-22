Betty Carroll



Coshocton - Betty Mae Carroll, age 99, of Coshocton passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born in Roscoe on April 2, 1920 to the late Cleon and Lillie (Donley) Dobson.



Betty was a cook for many years at Robson's Restaurant and Coshocton Country Club before retiring. She loved cooking, baking award winning pies, and sewing. Betty was a member of the Home League with the Salvation Army and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was also member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.



She is survived by her children, Margaret Lowe of Fresno and Larry (Joyce) Carroll of Apache Junction, AZ; nine grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and one sister Leah Fisher of Coshocton.



Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her son Charles Carroll.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.



For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to the Coshocton County Master Gardener Volunteers or to the Coshocton County Public Library.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 22, 2019