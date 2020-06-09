Betty J. Whyde



Betty J. Whyde went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020. She was born March 21, 1934 to the late Ross and Mildred Mathews. She was married to Rev. Ronald G. Whyde on March 3, 1951. To this union was born four boys, Ronald W. (Ellen), Karl L. (Dora), Steven R. (Vickie), and Thomas A. (Sandy) Whyde. Betty was a member of the Nazarene Church, where she did many jobs. Services will be held at the Nazarene Church on Friday, June 12 at 11 AM with Rev. Gerald Gray officiating. There will be no visitation. Masks are preferred. In place of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663. Arrangements are in the care of Addy Funeral Home.









