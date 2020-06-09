Betty J. Whyde
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Whyde

Betty J. Whyde went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020. She was born March 21, 1934 to the late Ross and Mildred Mathews. She was married to Rev. Ronald G. Whyde on March 3, 1951. To this union was born four boys, Ronald W. (Ellen), Karl L. (Dora), Steven R. (Vickie), and Thomas A. (Sandy) Whyde. Betty was a member of the Nazarene Church, where she did many jobs. Services will be held at the Nazarene Church on Friday, June 12 at 11 AM with Rev. Gerald Gray officiating. There will be no visitation. Masks are preferred. In place of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH, 44663. Arrangements are in the care of Addy Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved