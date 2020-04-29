Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Coshocton County Memory Gardens
Betty Katherine Warren


1928 - 2020
Betty Katherine Warren Obituary
Betty Katherine Warren

West Lafayette

"Together Again" - Betty Katherine (Hothem) Warren, age 92, of West Lafayette passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born in Fresno, Ohio on March 17, 1928 to the late John and Priscilla (Buser) Hothem.

Betty married Jacob "Jake" Warren on December 26, 1945. She was a lifelong member of Bakersville Presbyterian Church, a member of Ladies Aid at the church, and played the piano at the church for many years. Betty was an avid quilter and loved spending time with her family and dogs.

She is survived by her three daughters, Marcia (Wendell) Waters of West Lafayette, Sandy (Tom) Hess of West Lafayette and Judy (Steve Caldwell) Greathouse of Newcomerstown; five grandchildren, Angie (Randy) Edie, Erin (Ryan) Ferris, Greg (Jenny) Waters, Bradley (Tammy) Hess and Amber (Joel) Wood; 13 great-grandchildren, Kailey Bevins, Mallory Simmons, Megan Ferris, Breyer Ferris, Allison Edie, Cannon Waters, Brynn Waters, Hanna Hess, Jacey Hess, Derek Grace, Braden Wood, Brice Wood and Blake Wood.; one great-great-grandson, Jax Grace and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband Jake who passed away on April 16, 2002, a sister, Thelma (Atlee) Miller and a brother James (Joyce) Hothem.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is serving the family.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to Bakersville Community Church, 28164 CR 97, Bakersville, Ohio 43803.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
