|
|
Betty Lou Elliott
Sumter, SC - Betty Lou Elliott, age 89, beloved wife of over sixty-seven years to William E. Elliott, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Coshocton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Charles Roof and Beulah Hart Roof. Mrs. Elliott worked as a medical assistant with both Dr. Tom Miller in Rocky River, OH and Dr. Keith Fox in Sumter, SC. She volunteered with the YWCA Safe House Domestic Violence Program and was recognized as a volunteer of the year, Tuomey Hospital in the Cuddler Nursery Program and was also recognized as a volunteer of the year, and Guardian Ad Litem Program. Mrs. Elliott was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband William of Sumter; are two sons, Kevin Elliott and his wife Candice of Lugoff and Kris Elliott and his wife Carol of Greenville; one sister, Barbara Baird and her husband Dale of Columbus, OH; seven grandchildren, Carrie Gulledge, Jessica Young, Megan Elliott, Kimberly Christopher, Dylan Elliott, Retta Cross, and Ryan Runkle; and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter Lori Sue Elliott and daughter, Linda Christopher; one son, Kip Elliott; and one sister, Gerry Hoggard.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Rev. David Day officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service, from 1:00-2:00 pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church and other times at the home.
You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 21, 2019