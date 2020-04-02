|
Betty Trego
Frazeysburg - Together Again…
Betty A. Trego, 81, of Frazeysburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton. She was born September 23, 1938, in Pike Township of Coshocton County to Ernest and Adabelle (Meyers) Ashcraft.
Betty graduated from Union High School in 1956. On November 10, 1956, she married J. Gary Trego. Betty was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband assisting in their dairy operation in Pike Township. She was a member of the Coshocton County Republican Women's Club and served as a representative on the Republican Central Committee. Betty was an advisor for Wo-He-Lo 4-H club for many years. She was a member of Farm Bureau. Betty worked for The Longaberger Company as an artistic painter in the Village and as a Stamper in the factory. Betty was a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. She attended Branch Church services with Pastor Joel Mason.
Surviving is one daughter, Camila J. Graham (Van Young) of Frazeysburg; one son, Jay B. (JoEllen) Trego of Frazeysburg; two grandchildren, Daniel L. (Jennifer) Graham and Brian M. (Sonja) Graham; a step grandson, Jared (Hannah) Kelly and six great grandchildren, Remington, Brayden, Karaline, Anderson, Bryson and Evlynn.
In addition to her parents, Betty predeceased in death by her loving husband of 63 years,
J. Gary Trego, who died February 16, 2019. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Mary Ellen McKee and Doris E. Smith and a brother, Gerald Ashcraft, her mother and father-in law, Beatrice and Homer Trego and her son in-law, Donald L. Graham.
There will be no public calling hours.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Joel Mason officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Coshocton County 4-H Endowment Fund, c/o OSU Extension Service, 724 South Seventh Street, Coshocton Ohio 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020