Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
For more information about
Betty Trego
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Trego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Trego

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Trego Obituary
Betty Trego

Frazeysburg - Together Again…

Betty A. Trego, 81, of Frazeysburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Coshocton. She was born September 23, 1938, in Pike Township of Coshocton County to Ernest and Adabelle (Meyers) Ashcraft.

Betty graduated from Union High School in 1956. On November 10, 1956, she married J. Gary Trego. Betty was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband assisting in their dairy operation in Pike Township. She was a member of the Coshocton County Republican Women's Club and served as a representative on the Republican Central Committee. Betty was an advisor for Wo-He-Lo 4-H club for many years. She was a member of Farm Bureau. Betty worked for The Longaberger Company as an artistic painter in the Village and as a Stamper in the factory. Betty was a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. She attended Branch Church services with Pastor Joel Mason.

Surviving is one daughter, Camila J. Graham (Van Young) of Frazeysburg; one son, Jay B. (JoEllen) Trego of Frazeysburg; two grandchildren, Daniel L. (Jennifer) Graham and Brian M. (Sonja) Graham; a step grandson, Jared (Hannah) Kelly and six great grandchildren, Remington, Brayden, Karaline, Anderson, Bryson and Evlynn.

In addition to her parents, Betty predeceased in death by her loving husband of 63 years,

J. Gary Trego, who died February 16, 2019. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Mary Ellen McKee and Doris E. Smith and a brother, Gerald Ashcraft, her mother and father-in law, Beatrice and Homer Trego and her son in-law, Donald L. Graham.

There will be no public calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Joel Mason officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Coshocton County 4-H Endowment Fund, c/o OSU Extension Service, 724 South Seventh Street, Coshocton Ohio 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune