Beulah Elizabeth Gilbert
Coshocton - Beulah Elizabeth Gilbert age 92 of Coshocton, Ohio passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at the Windsorwood Place Coshocton, Ohio.
Beulah was born February 8, 1927 in Millwood, West Virginia and was the daughter of Carl and Bessie (Roush) Bennett. On December 22, 1945 she married Russell W. Gilbert and he preceded her in death on March 9, 1991. She was employed 26 ½ years at Edmont Company and she retired on September 1, 1985. Beulah was a member of the Fresno Bible Church and the Edmont's Retirees Club.
Surviving are a grandson William (Melissa) Gilbert of Newcomerstown, Ohio; granddaughter Tammy Gilbert Fritz of Savannah, Georgia; 2 great grandchildren Christopher Gilbert of New Jersey and Brandon Nottingham of Pembroke, Georgia; 2 two great great grandsons Colton and Greyson Nottingham of Pembroke, Georgia; several nieces and nephews and very special friends Kerry and Joyce Patterson.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a son Robert A. Gilbert, grandson Robert A. Gilbert Jr.;7 brothers Clayton Roush, Bernard Bennett, Burl Bennett, Boyd Bennett, Bernace Bennett, Ben Bennett and Emery Bennett; 6 sisters Beatrice Donohew, Blanche Shinn, Bridget Snyder, Ruth Bennett, Betty Wilson and Birdie Rhodes.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday March 1, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cutshall officiating. Burial will follow at the Coshocton Memory Gardens. Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Windsorwood Place, Interim Hospice and special neighbors and friends for all of the love, care and support that was given.
Family suggests in lieu of flowers that donations can be made to the Fresno Bible Church in Beulah's name envelope will be provided at the funeral home.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019