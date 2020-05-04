Services
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah McKee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah Maude Hoffman McKee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beulah Maude Hoffman McKee Obituary
Beulah Maude Hoffman McKee

Fresno - Beulah Maude (Dunmire) Hoffman McKee, 99, of Fresno passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beulah was born on April 19, 1921 to the late Lewis Herman and Catherine Elizabeth (Baehr) Dunmire. On August 23, 1945, Beulah married John R. Hoffman who passed away on July 29, 1971. In 1975, she married John McKee who passed away January 12, 2008. She loved baking, working in the garden, picking berries, her flowers, and loved her cats. Beulah worked 43 years at Pretty Products. She is survived by her step-sons, Ralph E. (Nadine) McKee of Lewisville, Tom (Bridget) McKee of Coshocton; special granddaughter, Mary Kobel; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special niece and caretaker, Cathy Fortney. In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Delbert H., Rusty and David L. Dunmire; and her sisters, Erma Burdette Dunmire, Catherine L. Dunmire Petri and Orpha Dunmire Tweedt. Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Coshocton County Animal Shelter 21755 Twp Rd 164, Coshocton, OH 43812. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beulah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune