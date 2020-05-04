|
Beulah Maude Hoffman McKee
Fresno - Beulah Maude (Dunmire) Hoffman McKee, 99, of Fresno passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beulah was born on April 19, 1921 to the late Lewis Herman and Catherine Elizabeth (Baehr) Dunmire. On August 23, 1945, Beulah married John R. Hoffman who passed away on July 29, 1971. In 1975, she married John McKee who passed away January 12, 2008. She loved baking, working in the garden, picking berries, her flowers, and loved her cats. Beulah worked 43 years at Pretty Products. She is survived by her step-sons, Ralph E. (Nadine) McKee of Lewisville, Tom (Bridget) McKee of Coshocton; special granddaughter, Mary Kobel; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special niece and caretaker, Cathy Fortney. In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Delbert H., Rusty and David L. Dunmire; and her sisters, Erma Burdette Dunmire, Catherine L. Dunmire Petri and Orpha Dunmire Tweedt. Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Coshocton County Animal Shelter 21755 Twp Rd 164, Coshocton, OH 43812. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
