Beverly A. Bradford
West Lafayette - Beverly A. Bradford, 84, of West Lafayette went to be with her husband on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Bradford Illinois to the Late Clifford and Millie (Ditto) Donley.
Beverly graduated from Cambridge High School and had worked for Abolote Lighting, West Lafayette Care Center, Darr farms, and most of all she was a homemaker, raising her three boys. She was also a member of Kimbolton United Methodist Church.
Beverly is survived by her children Greg Bradford of Zanesville, Todd (Sherri) Bradford of West Lafayette, and Mitch (Jana Dotson) Bradford of Coshocton; four grandchildren, Kyle, Shelby, Sean, and Taylor; brother David Donley of Cambridge; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she is preceded death by her husband of 62 years, Ronald "Rod" Bradford, who passed away February 25, 2020; siblings Cliff, Bernard, Sara, Joy, Carole, Evelyn, and Ruth.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Saturday from 11:00am - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Eddie Warne officiating. Burial of Beverly's cremated remains will take place at Plainfield Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Kimbolton United Methodist Church; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020