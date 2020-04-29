|
|
Beverly A. Patterson
Clark - Beverly A. Patterson, age 87, of Clark, Ohio passed away Monday, April 27th, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
Beverly was born October 3rd, 1932 in Warsaw, Ohio and was the daughter of Ralph and Lillian (Spang) Darling. Beverly treasured growing up in such a loving home and enjoyed sharing stories of the places they lived in Ohio and Florida. On March 15th, 1952, Beverly married Raymond Patterson. Together they built up a farm in Clark. He preceded her in death in December of 2017.
Beverly was a 1951 graduate of Warsaw High School. She was a farm wife and a homemaker who worked hard all her life. Beverly loved working on the farm, but her life was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was happiest when surrounded by them. Beverly enjoyed sewing, cooking wonderful meals, raising vegetables and flowers, canning, processing her own farm-raised meat, and decorating cakes. She also loved the Coshocton County Fair and liked to say it was held because of her birthday, she rarely missed a year since childhood. Most importantly, she took time to teach her children to enjoy the blessings in life.
Beverly is survived by her three children, Raymond Patterson Jr. of Clark, John (Julie) Patterson of Clark and Ramona (Wendall) Gayheart of Nashville; four grandchildren, Jeb (Laura) Patterson, Jessie Patterson, Caleb (Monica) Gayheart and Nathan (Kia) Gayheart; three great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Journi and Maverick; her longtime best friend, Vivienne Spicer; and her faithful companion, dog, Fanny. The family wants to include a special thank you to mom's other "daughters". The ladies who made it possible for mom to remain at home and took care of her with love, laughter and compassion; Fannie Yoder, Lucinda Keim, Jen Byers, Marty Rice and Leona Troyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Betty Stingel; and her beloved dog, Dottie.
Private graveside services will be held at Clark Cemetery with Pastor John Damron officiating.
Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio, 44691 or to the Clark Community Center, Inc., 2448 State Route 83, Millersburg, Ohio 44654.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020