Beverly Lawrence
Beverly Lawrence

Canton - Beverly Lou Lawrence, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born on January 27, 1935 in Coshocton to the late John and Mary Ann (Stitz) Senter. She was a high school graduate and a homemaker, taking care of her husband and children. On July 31, 1955, she Married Kenneth Lawrence, who then preceded her in death.

Beverley is survived by her children, John (Sandra) Lawrence of Alpharetta, GA, James (Pauline) Lawrence of Massillon, Mark (Marrisa) Lawrence of Canton and Deborah Lawrence of Canton; Grandson, Bryan Lawrence, granddaughter, Heather Lawrence and great-granddaughter, Alynna Latham.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Annabelle Stone and brother, Les Gilmore.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11am at the Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette with Pastor Tim Mishler officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
7406221711
