Pataskala - Billy Harold Dreher, age 91, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on March 2, 2019 at his residence. Bill was born on February 14, 1928 to the late Brice and Verna (Scherer) Dreher in Newcomerstown, Ohio. He grew up in Coshocton with his parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters. He proudly served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954 spending 2 1/2 years in France with his bride. He retired from First National Bank and The Home Loan & Savings after 35 years in banking. He and his wife also managed Summit Ridge Estates for 10 years. Bill was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, the American Institute of Banking, the Masonic Lodge #0096 for 50 years, Shriners International, American Legion Post #0065, and the Coshocton Elks #376. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Donna (Wilson) Dreher; children, Vicki (Edwin) Cheatham; Brad Dreher; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019