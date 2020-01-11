|
Brenda Fields
Coshocton - Brenda Lee (Best) Fields, 60, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
She was born Aug. 24, 1959 in Elwood City, PA. She was a laboratory technician for Coshocton Environmental Testing.
Brenda enjoyed cooking, gardening and tending to her koi pond. Most of all she loved her grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 39 years, Ronald Fields of Coshocton, whom she married March 21, 1981; her daughter, Valerie (Chad) Bryan of Zanesville; son, Joseph (Lauren) Fields of Pickerington; two granddaughters, Scarlett & Thea Bryan; her mother, Margaret "Peg" Best of Warsaw; father, Paige (Joanne) Best of Fombell, PA; a brother, Bill Best of Butler, PA; three sisters, Dorothy Mobley of Zanesville, Amy (Rob) Munn of Deming, NM, and Tammy (Brian) Mason of Coshocton; and several nieces and nephews.
A private interment will take place in Canal Lewisville Cemetery. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations in Brenda's memory are suggested to the James Cancer Research Hospital at the Ohio State University.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020