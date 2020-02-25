Services
Coshocton - Brett W. Milligan, 59, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. He was born in Coshocton on April 12, 1960.

Brett was currently working at Walmart where he has worked for the past 28 years. He loved to be doing anything outside including floating the river, fishing, deer and mushroom hunting, going for country drives with his family, driving "the 60", talking with people, but most importantly he was proud of his two kids.

Brett is survived by his wife, Pam (Finnell) Milligan, whom he married September 6, 1987; two children Joelle (Dane) Weaver and Brenden Milligan both of Coshocton; mother Betty (Smith) Milligan; siblings Carol Booth, Margie (Jerry) Webb, Larry (Joy) Wohlheter, Rodney Wohlheter, and Dennis (Peggy) Wohlheter; mother-in-law Betty Finnell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brett is preceded in death by his father Raymond Milligan; brother Mark Milligan; brothers-in-law Doug Finnell and Dave Booth; and father-in-law Joel Finnell.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm with funeral services beginning at 6:00pm with Hannah Shriver and Larry Massie officiating.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
