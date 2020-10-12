1/1
Brian Skelton
Brian Skelton

Coshocton - Brian Timothy Skelton, of Coshocton, passed away on October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 7, 1958 to the parents of Robert C. and Margaret Ruth (Robinson) Skelton in Coshocton. Brian was a Coshocton High School Graduate and worked at the City of Dover Water Department. He loved to garden and care for his rescued animals, Dolly and Tia. He was constantly on the lookout to help his family, friends or neighbors.

Brian is survived by his children, Matthew, Tyler and Derek Skelton; siblings, Michael (Sara) Skelton, Patrick (Becky) Skelton, David Skelton, Carolyn (Thomas) Wright, Robert (Jill) Skelton and James (Denell) Skelton.

Preceding Brian in death are his parents.

Per the family's wishes, a cremation will take place with a private family gathering.

As Brian had a love for his rescue animals, please make donations to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter & HATA at 21755 TR 164 Morgan Run, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
