Bruce L. Reid
Coshocton - Bruce Linn Reid of Coshocton, OH, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 68 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH.
Bruce was born September 16, 1952 in Steubenville, OH to Rev. Ralph L. and Vivien L. (Davis) Reid. Bruce was the couple's fourth child, following J. Norman Reid (Betsy Knight) of Delaplane, VA, Andrew D. Reid (Betsy Jacobsen) of Denver, CO, and Martha L. Reid of South Burlington, VT. Ralph's service as a United Methodist minister led the family to relocate throughout Eastern Ohio several times. As a child Bruce lived in Jewett, North Ridgeville, Green Springs, Fredericktown, and Parma. He graduated from Parma High School in 1970.
In 1971, Bruce enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. He underwent training in Cape May, NJ and Memphis, TN. Bruce was selected as a member of the USCG's Honor Guard and served in Washington, D.C. where he participated in events at Arlington National Cemetery and the White House. He was later stationed at the Annette Island Naval Air Station near Ketchikan, AK. In Alaska, Bruce served as a helicopter flight mechanic, participated in multiple life-saving rescues, and aided in the mid-flight delivery of a baby.
Following his honorable discharge in 1974, Bruce moved to Marion, OH, where he took classes at The Ohio State University. He settled permanently in Coshocton, OH in 1978. He fathered two sons, Andrew L. Reid (Christa Peters) of Denver, CO and Adam H. Reid (Emily Reid) of Raleigh, NC and married Kathy S. Reid (Hart) on December 27, 1991.
Bruce worked as an operator and equipment repairman at the Stone Container paper mill in Coshocton, OH for 37 years and was proud of his labor union activism, including participation in a five-week strike for fair working conditions in 1987. Additionally, Bruce worked as a custodian for Newcomerstown Schools and the Plainfield United Methodist Church. Following his retirement in 2015, Bruce founded a craft business with Kathy and worked tirelessly in his workshop to produce hand crafted stained glass decorations and wooden toys and ornaments.
Bruce highly valued hard work, civic participation, and helping people. His longtime involvement with the American Red Cross included donating more than 13 gallons of blood, leading CPR and First Aid trainings, managing disaster responses, and deploying to Louisiana to aid victims of Hurricane Katrina. He was an active member of the Plainfield United Methodist Church and served on multiple committees. Bruce's volunteer work also included stints as a youth soccer coach, President of the Ridgewood High School Band Boosters, a church youth group leader, an EMT, a house painter in Missouri, and working at the Red Bird Mission in Kentucky. Bruce believed strongly in American democracy, voted in every election, and volunteered to help elect officials including Congressman Zach Space and Senator Sherrod Brown. Most importantly, he worked to instill his values in his children and his community.
A lifelong love of trains led Bruce to membership in the AMREC model railroading club and to multiple cross-country trips to photograph trains with his brothers and children. He loved music and sang in the Coshocton Community Choir and the choirs of both Grace United Methodist and Plainfield United Methodist churches. He participated both on- and off-stage in Footlight Players productions at the Triple Locks Theater in Roscoe Village. A sports fan, Bruce particularly enjoyed listening to Cleveland baseball games on the radio and was a Columbus Blue Jackets season ticket holder. A diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease led to his participation in Rock Steady Boxing in Zanesville, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Gordon C. Hart of Plainfield, OH. He is survived by his wife, his children, his siblings, and his inconsolable Border Collie, Pepper.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, OH on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Miller Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 with Pastor John Armstrong officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or the Plainfield United Methodist Church. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.