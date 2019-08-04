|
|
Byron "Bud" Lawrence
Coshocton - Byron "Bud" Edward Lawrence, 88, of Coshocton, passed away surrounded by his loved ones in the comfort of his home on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Bud was born in Coshocton on February 6, 1931 to the late Byron Brooke and Viola (Hiser) Lawrence. He was a graduate of Coshocton High School, class of 1949. After high school, he served in the Army Air Corps from 1951 to 1952. On February 22, 1952, he married his wife of 67 years, Carolyn (Simmons) Lawrence. Bud worked as a service man for Columbia Gas for many years until his retirement in 1987. After retiring, he was a self-employed service man. Bud was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and he loved playing cards and pool and spending time with his family.
Along with his loving wife, Carolyn, Bud is survived by his five children: JoDelle (Mike) Powell, LeAnne (Skip) Sampson, Doug Lawrence, David Lawrence, and Lori (Greg) Clapper; 11 grandchildren: Britney, Lee, Brian, Sarah, Cory, Lindsey, David, Emily, Sam, Christopher, and Julia; three great-grandchildren: Kabe, Ava, and Owen; and one sister, Janice Latham.
Along with his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his three siblings: Jean Lapp, Vincent Lawrence, and Martha Hardesty.
Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin on Tuesday at 1 p.m. with Pastors Starkey Lawrence and Rod Uhlig officiating. Per Bud's request, cremation will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bud's name to Coshocton Community Hospice 230 S. 4th St. Coshocton, OH 43812 or to Burt Ave. Wesleyan Church 230 Burt Ave. Coshocton, OH 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019