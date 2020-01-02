Services
Coshocton - Carl Lynn Queen, 36, of Coshocton passed way at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born in Coshocton on February 2, 1983.

Carl enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Fishing.

He is survived by his father, Jeff Queen of Coshocton; stepmother Kelly Queen of Newcomerstown; daughter Sarah M. Queen of Zanesville; special companion Sabrina Queen; siblings Scott (Kristal) Queen of Conesville, Travis Queen of Coshocton, and Cassandra Queen of Newcomerstown; grandmothers Marjorie Tidrick and Sue Bradford.

Carl is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth (Greenwalt) Queen; grandfathers Thomas Bradford, Carl R. Queen, and Ray Tidrick.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Carl will be held Monday at 11:00am with Pastor Stephen Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at Halifax Cemetery. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
