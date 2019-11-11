|
Carl Trewiler
Coshocton - Dr. Carl Edward Trewiler, PhD in Polymer Chemistry, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Brookdale Zanesville. He was born on September 17, 1934 to the late Carl N. and Genevieve (Sharpe) Trewiler in Silvercreek, New York. He graduated from high school in Silvercreek, New York and obtained a Bachelor's Degree from Alfred University in Alfred, New York. He furthered his education at Akron University in Akron, Ohio where he received a PhD. Getting an education was very important to Carl and he encouraged and provided his children with every opportunity to pursue higher education.
Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois E. (Ganze) Trewiler; Sisters, Jane Odebralski and Carol Eiden, both of Silvercreek, New York; Children, Debra (Steve) Shaw, Donna (Paul) Sadler, Kathy (Tony) Clark, all living in Coshocton and Gary (Lynn) Trewiler, living in Loveland, Ohio; Grandchildren, Amy (Adam McGaha) Shaw, Carlye Shaw, Shannon Sadler, Lauren (Quinn Eckert) Sadler, Deena (Tyler) Buckland, Genevieve Trewiler, Joseph Trewiler, Joshua (Candace Starkey) Clark, Kara (Tommy) Taylor; Great-grandchildren, Natalie Strange, Zain Clark, Lilith Clark, Draven Taylor, Dominic Taylor.
After taking a job with General Electric in late 1958. He and Lois moved from Niagara Falls, NY to Coshocton with their four young children, Carl retired from General Electric in 1999. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Coshocton. Carl enjoyed many activities including bowling, softball, photography, carpentry, and especially white-water kayaking. An author, his articles were published in magazines with topics ranging from kayaking to chemistry and physics. An inventor, he held (through GE) many laminate patents plus his own infamous waterproof white-water kayaking camera. He traveled to National Parks, Disney, and other scenic places with Lois and his family. He also enjoyed restoring old Fords and was very proud of his Candy Apple Red 1965 Mustang Convertible.
Carl was an avid gardener and shared his crops with his friends and family. His children and grandchildren loved to spend quality time working with him in his garden. He often took his first place in "The Largest Watermelon" category at the Coshocton County Fair.
