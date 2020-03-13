Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Carma Overholt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carma Overholt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carma Overholt Obituary
Carma Overholt

Coshocton - Carma Overholt, age 99, a lifelong resident of Coshocton, Ohio, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 11, 2020. She was born in rural Coshocton on February 7, 1921, the daughter of Hazel Thompkins and Ira Miller. Carma lived most of her life in the same house in which she was born.

Carma graduated from Coshocton Nursing School in 1942 earning an RN degree. She was employed as a nurse at Coshocton Hospital, did private duty nursing, and as a nurse at the former General Electric Plant. She married her beloved husband, Owen Overholt, in 1952. Owen served proudly in WW II. Together they had one child, Brent Overholt.

Carma was a longstanding member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, now known as the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Carma is survived by her son Brent Overholt (Linda), nephews, many cousins and Godchildren. She also leaves her dearly loved kitties, Blackie and Tom. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Ira Miller Jr., who gave his life while serving in WW II.

A special "Thank you" goes to her wonderful caregivers; Darlene, Gail, Brenda, Gloria, Libby, Nancy, Rusty, and Shelly. A "Thank you" is also extended to her kind neighbors, the Sturtz family, the Boyer family and the Jacobs family for all their help throughout the years.

Carma believed in and unselfishly lived a life of service to others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 11am to 1pm. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1pm with Pastor Bryan Kittner officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials or donations may be made to Coshocton County Animal Shelter.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune