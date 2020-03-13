|
Carma Overholt
Coshocton - Carma Overholt, age 99, a lifelong resident of Coshocton, Ohio, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 11, 2020. She was born in rural Coshocton on February 7, 1921, the daughter of Hazel Thompkins and Ira Miller. Carma lived most of her life in the same house in which she was born.
Carma graduated from Coshocton Nursing School in 1942 earning an RN degree. She was employed as a nurse at Coshocton Hospital, did private duty nursing, and as a nurse at the former General Electric Plant. She married her beloved husband, Owen Overholt, in 1952. Owen served proudly in WW II. Together they had one child, Brent Overholt.
Carma was a longstanding member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, now known as the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Carma is survived by her son Brent Overholt (Linda), nephews, many cousins and Godchildren. She also leaves her dearly loved kitties, Blackie and Tom. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Ira Miller Jr., who gave his life while serving in WW II.
A special "Thank you" goes to her wonderful caregivers; Darlene, Gail, Brenda, Gloria, Libby, Nancy, Rusty, and Shelly. A "Thank you" is also extended to her kind neighbors, the Sturtz family, the Boyer family and the Jacobs family for all their help throughout the years.
Carma believed in and unselfishly lived a life of service to others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 11am to 1pm. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1pm with Pastor Bryan Kittner officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials or donations may be made to Coshocton County Animal Shelter.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020