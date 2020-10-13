Carol A. White
Coshocton - Carol A. White, 77, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in Coshocton on June 15, 1943 at her grandmother's house with her other grandmother present. Her doctor called her "Little Miss 2 by 4" because she toped the baby scales as far as it would go, 10 pounds.
Carol graduated from Roscoe High School, she was in the last class to ever graduate from there. She was a stay at home mom for a few years and then went to work for various different places, including: J&J Grocery, L&K, Spitler's, Andy's, Marilyn's Natural Foods, Down Towner Diner, and then finally found her calling as a nurses aid at College Park. Not knowing at the time that she would be caring for her father for four years before he passed away. She also attended Shepherds Christian Assembly.
While she was young Carol always loved to work with geriatric patients, but never thought that one day she would be one. She wants everyone to enjoy their youth, it goes fast. When you get old the only thing you can do is think about it. As a word of wisdom, put God first, put a smile on your face and love one another.
Carol was formerly married to Jack Slaughter, together they had five children. Three survives, Cathy (Jim) Armstrong, Jack Slaughter Jr., and Lori (Aaron) Bacon; six grandchildren Anthony (Lauren) Slaughter, William (Mary) Slaughter, Megan (Chris) Sheperd, Raychel Bacon, Adrienne Bacon, and Jill Slaughter; 10 great grandchildren Miles Edie, Quentin, Hadien, Colton, Liam, Olivia, and Lyndise Slaughter, Chaz Carr, Elisha Conethan and Tyler Conway; three great great grandchildren, Ka'leigha, Octavya, and Hadlee; brother Gerald Miner; and sister Vickie Harvey.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Pearl (Corder) Miner; her husband, William "Tom" White, who passed away July 25, 2011; son Jerry Slaughter; infant twin daughter, Karen Jo Slaughter, who was 2 days old; brother Harry Miner; sister Norma Philabaum; infant brother Jerald Miner; and grandparents Fred and Margaret Corder.
Per Carol's wishes there will be no funeral services and a cremation will take place with her cremated remains buried at a later date. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneral home.com