1/
Carol A. White
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. White

Coshocton - Carol A. White, 77, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in Coshocton on June 15, 1943 at her grandmother's house with her other grandmother present. Her doctor called her "Little Miss 2 by 4" because she toped the baby scales as far as it would go, 10 pounds.

Carol graduated from Roscoe High School, she was in the last class to ever graduate from there. She was a stay at home mom for a few years and then went to work for various different places, including: J&J Grocery, L&K, Spitler's, Andy's, Marilyn's Natural Foods, Down Towner Diner, and then finally found her calling as a nurses aid at College Park. Not knowing at the time that she would be caring for her father for four years before he passed away. She also attended Shepherds Christian Assembly.

While she was young Carol always loved to work with geriatric patients, but never thought that one day she would be one. She wants everyone to enjoy their youth, it goes fast. When you get old the only thing you can do is think about it. As a word of wisdom, put God first, put a smile on your face and love one another.

Carol was formerly married to Jack Slaughter, together they had five children. Three survives, Cathy (Jim) Armstrong, Jack Slaughter Jr., and Lori (Aaron) Bacon; six grandchildren Anthony (Lauren) Slaughter, William (Mary) Slaughter, Megan (Chris) Sheperd, Raychel Bacon, Adrienne Bacon, and Jill Slaughter; 10 great grandchildren Miles Edie, Quentin, Hadien, Colton, Liam, Olivia, and Lyndise Slaughter, Chaz Carr, Elisha Conethan and Tyler Conway; three great great grandchildren, Ka'leigha, Octavya, and Hadlee; brother Gerald Miner; and sister Vickie Harvey.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Pearl (Corder) Miner; her husband, William "Tom" White, who passed away July 25, 2011; son Jerry Slaughter; infant twin daughter, Karen Jo Slaughter, who was 2 days old; brother Harry Miner; sister Norma Philabaum; infant brother Jerald Miner; and grandparents Fred and Margaret Corder.

Per Carol's wishes there will be no funeral services and a cremation will take place with her cremated remains buried at a later date. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneral home.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved