Carol J. Mitchell
Dresden - Carol J. Mitchell, 88, of Dresden passed away at the Helen Purcell Home in Zanesville on Thursday May 21, 2020.
Carol was born in Coshocton on March 22, 1932 to the late Joseph "L.J." and Viola Jenny (Retzler) Ames.
She graduated from Coshocton High School in 1950. Carol and her late husband Bud owned and operated the Dresden Lumber Yard, Tri-Valley Energy and Mitchell Builders. She was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church, Charles M. Mitchell American Legion Post Ladies Auxiliary, Dresden Rosewood Garden Club, Zanesville Women's Club and 18 years on the Helen Purcell Board of Lady Managers. Carol loved spending time with her family and friends, and was an avid, competitive Bridge player.
Carol and Bud's true enjoyments in their life were following and supporting their grandchildren on the basketball courts, baseball fields and golf courses. Many people remember seeing Bud and Carol walking their daily laps around the Colony Square Mall.
She is survived by her son Mitch (Valerie) Mitchell of Dresden; daughter Jody (Denny) Bryan of Zanesville; daughter in law Holly Mitchell of Canada; sister Betty Householder of West Lafayette; seven grandchildren Ashley Mitchell, Nick (Kerry) Bryan, Chad (Valerie) Bryan, Levi, Jed, Justice, Shaddai Mitchell; three great grandchildren Scarlett, Caroline and Thea; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her husband Charles "Bud" Mitchell who passed away on November 2, 2013; they were married on December 6th, 1952; son Kim Mitchell; daughter Amy Jo Mitchell and one sister Joan Harper.
Private family funeral services for Carol will be held at The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton with burial to follow in Dresden Cemetery.
Carol's family would like to especially thank the staff at the Helen Purcell Home and Hospice of Central Ohio for their loving and compassionate care of Carol.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Times Recorder & Coshocton Tribune from May 23 to May 24, 2020