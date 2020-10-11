Carol Meiser Kobel
Coshocton - Carol Meiser Kobel, 86, of Coshocton passed away at the Coshocton County Regional Medical Center on Sunday October 11, 2020.
Carol was born in Coshocton on April 16, 1934 to the late Frank E. and Ada B. (Gibbs) Grossenbaugh. She was a very active member of the First Church of God in Coshocton for 54 years. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and working outdoors with her flowers.
She is survived by her children Frank (Diane) Meiser Jr. of Bedford, IN, Richard (Donna) Meiser of Frankton, IN, Cindy (Brad) Meiser Wright of Bellevue, OH, Judi (Roger) Humphrey of Lakeville, OH and Penny (Jack) McPeek of Americus, GA; grandchildren Matthew (Katie) Meiser, Lindsay Schuyler, Samantha (Samuel) Kottlowski, Joshua Meiser, Adam Meiser, Brittany (Roman) Ter-saakov, Katie (Arie) Bottorff, Jason (Maggie) Humphrey, Shane (Jillian) Humphrey, Amanda Humphrey, Kelsey Wright and Courtney (Austin) Wood; 17 great grandchildren; sister Rosalie Cunningham and brother Carl Grossenbaugh.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years Frank "Bud" Meiser; husband Robert Kobel; sisters Maxine Stowers, Geraldine Grossenbaugh and Helen Stout; brothers John and Patrick Grossenbaugh.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM where funeral services for Carol will begin at 12:00 PM Noon at the funeral home with Pastors Jared Mitchell and Pastor Jim Childers officiating. Interment will follow in Coshocton County Memorial Gardens.
Due to COVID-19, people attending the services for Carol are required to wear their own masks and we will be limiting the number of people inside the building.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Church of God, 703 S. 2nd St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
