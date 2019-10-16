|
Carole Lee (Porteus) Ashman
Boynton Beach - Carole Lee (Porteus) Ashman, 75, of Boynton Beach, FL went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Carole was known as "Pa" the last 25 years being renamed by her oldest grandchild Teri. She was born in Coshocton, OH on March 15, 1944 to the late David Porteus and Virginia (Cook) Ashman.
Carole worked at her family owned grocery store Prim Meats when she was a teenager, then saw the country when she was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines in the 1960s. After her children started school, Carole worked for 20 years in the car business starting in sales at Scheff Chevrolet in Coshocton, OH and continued her career in South Florida in sales and later as a finance manager. Carole's career in the car business helped carve a path for women in this industry. Carole was also an entrepreneur opening up a flower shop in Boca Raton, FL. Carole loved her work but her true passion in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and her many dogs. Carole's hobbies included sewing, gardening, and shopping.
Carole is survived by her daughters, Tawnya Whitehead (Russ) of Delray Beach, FL, Tamara Strelitz (Marc) of Boca Raton, FL; siblings Patricia Brown (Danny) of Coshocton, OH and Michael Porteus of Dublin, OH, Anita Andreatta (Joe) of Hamilton, OH; grandchildren Teri Whitehead, Russell Whitehead, Alexandra Strelitz, Marc Strelitz Jr., and Tiffany Strelitz; along with 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
The family rejoices in knowing that Carole will be reunited in heaven with her parents, grandparents, son Randy Ashman, and brother Richie Porteus that preceded her in death.
A celebration of life for our sweet mother, grandmother, and sister Carole (Pa) will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019