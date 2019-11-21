|
|
Caroline Thornsley
Coshocton - Caroline Thornsley, age 87, passed away November 19, 2019 at home.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home of Coshocton with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at the Prairie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be 11:00 A.M. until time of service Saturday.
Caroline was born September 2, 1932 in Roscoe, Ohio to Ross and Dorothy (Countryman) Phillips.
Caroline loved her family, playing bingo and family vacations to Topsail Island.
Caroline was the beloved wife of the late Walter Thornsley; she was the much loved mother of Donna Fadley, Walter Thornsley and Mary (Dan) Helmick; cherished grandmother to Rachelle, William, Justice, Lanee, Bobby, Carole, Nikita, Jack (Michelle), Becky (Jeff), Willie Jr. and Mary; great grandmother to Amelia, Skyler, JJ, Molly, Chelsea, Willow, Cassie, Emily, Olivia, Lilly, Justin, Cody, Tinisha and Bridgette; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Caroline was preceded in death by her daughter Florence Hayes; infant son DeanO; son-in-law Benny Fadley; granddaughter Rebecca Grewell; four brothers Bill (Viola) Phillips, Maro (Marie) Phillips, Ray (Betty) Phillips and Kenny Phillips; four sisters Wanita (Karl) Miller, Florence Reece, Bonnie (Avery) Green, and Sally Phillips.
A special group of kids that called her grandma are Justine Ellis, Baylee Radtke, and Stephanie Jones.
A special thank you to Community Hospice for being there for our mother and our family.
Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019