Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Carrie L. Millar Obituary
Carrie L. Millar

Coshocton - Carrie L. Millar, 79, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton. She was born in Coshocton on June 30, 1940 to the late John A. and Helen M. (Cornille) Albert.

Carrie is survived by her daughter-in-law Brandi Millar and Granddaughter Kasey Millar.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Millar; son Alan James Millar and siblings Marcelle Battrick, Lillian Parks, Lester "Bud" Albert, Sissy McVay and William "Bill" Albert.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:00pm at Prairie Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
