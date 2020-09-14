Celesta Francis (Lauvray) Hamilton



Celesta Francis (Lauvray) Hamilton, 100, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Altercare Coshocton.



She was born on July 4, 1920 to the late Martin and Lezetta (Sarbaugh) Lauvray in Muskingum County. She married Gerald Hamilton on October 10, 1942. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2002.



She will be greatly missed by her sons, Dale (Mary) Hamilton and Steve (Linda) Hamilton; 6 Grandchildren: Kasey (Gina ) Brown, Tammy (Michael) Whiteus, Jim (Amy) Hamilton, Kristi (Sam) White, Jerry Hamilton and Michael (Jaime) Hunt; 2 Step-Grandchildren: Rick (Barb) Hunt and Rose (Darrell) Casteel; 10 Great-Grandchildren: Miranda & Kameron Brown, Brianna (Joey) Hart, Jacob Whiteus, Ayres Hamilton, Hunter, Fischer & Morgan White and Evan & Owen Hunt; 2 Step-Great-Grandchildren: Seth (Mackenzie) & Kyle Bergeron; 2 Great-Great-Grandsons: Noah & Jace Hart.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara; brothers Martin, John, Clarence, George & Francis and sisters Viola and Margaret.



Graveside services will be held at Memory Gardens on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Dairel Kaiser officiating.



The Free Funeral Home in Coshocton is handling the arrangements.



Memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.









