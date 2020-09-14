1/1
Celesta Francis (Lauvray) Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celesta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celesta Francis (Lauvray) Hamilton

Celesta Francis (Lauvray) Hamilton, 100, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Altercare Coshocton.

She was born on July 4, 1920 to the late Martin and Lezetta (Sarbaugh) Lauvray in Muskingum County. She married Gerald Hamilton on October 10, 1942. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2002.

She will be greatly missed by her sons, Dale (Mary) Hamilton and Steve (Linda) Hamilton; 6 Grandchildren: Kasey (Gina ) Brown, Tammy (Michael) Whiteus, Jim (Amy) Hamilton, Kristi (Sam) White, Jerry Hamilton and Michael (Jaime) Hunt; 2 Step-Grandchildren: Rick (Barb) Hunt and Rose (Darrell) Casteel; 10 Great-Grandchildren: Miranda & Kameron Brown, Brianna (Joey) Hart, Jacob Whiteus, Ayres Hamilton, Hunter, Fischer & Morgan White and Evan & Owen Hunt; 2 Step-Great-Grandchildren: Seth (Mackenzie) & Kyle Bergeron; 2 Great-Great-Grandsons: Noah & Jace Hart.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara; brothers Martin, John, Clarence, George & Francis and sisters Viola and Margaret.

Graveside services will be held at Memory Gardens on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Dairel Kaiser officiating.

The Free Funeral Home in Coshocton is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved