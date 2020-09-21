Charles Kerry Gallagher
Fairfax, VA - Charles Kerry Gallagher, 62, died unexpectedly on Sept. 16, 2020 at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, VA. Due to covid-19. He was born August 5, 1958 in Athens, Ohio. The son of Charles W. and Ann Gallagher of Coshocton, Ohio. Chuck graduated from Coshocton High School in 1976. He married Suzan McMullan and they recently celebrated 25 years of marriage.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are Brother Mark Gallagher of Jacksonville, Fl, Sister Lori Cline of Westerville, OH. and Son Brian Gallagher, Stepsons Bradley (Stacy) Mowry, Bobby (Kelly) Battista, Joey (Katya) Battista and Gary Mccoy. Six Grandchilden, Joey & Louie Battista, Bobby & Lexi Battista, And Oliver & Jack Mowry all of VA.
He was employed at Auto Giants in Woodbridge, VA for several years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Chuck's memory donations may be made to the charity of your choice
