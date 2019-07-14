Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Conesville - Charles "Chuck" Arthur Moore, 84, of Conesvillle passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Chuck was born on June 21, 1935 in Dresden to the late Henry Moore and Allene (Howell) Davis. He was a graduate of Newark High School. Chuck worked for the vending company, AVI Food Systems, for many years until his retirement. On February 20, 1959, Chuck married Emma (Simons) Moore, who survives.

Along with his wife, Chuck is survived by two sons, Steven (June) Moore and Roger (Cathy) Moore, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Abby.

Along with his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his sister, Linda (Bert) Newman.

Calling hours for Chuck will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

An online memorial can be viewed at given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 14, 2019
