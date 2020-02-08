|
Charlotte McElhaney
Coshocton - Charlotte McElhaney, 87, of Coshocton passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Hillsboro, Ohio on March 21, 1932 to the late Charles and Evelyn (Holladay) Shelton.
She worked as a hairdresser for many years before retiring. Charlotte enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the Plainfield Church Choir, volunteering, but most of all she had a deep love for her family and spending time with them.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, David McElhaney, whom she married May 2, 1952; sons Kenneth and Duane (Carol) McElhaney both of Coshocton; daughter Evelyn McElhaney of Columbus; four grandchildren Dustin (Jessica), Joshua (Abby), Nicholas, and Brian McElhaney; and five great grandchildren.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her infant son, Ronald A. McElhaney and sister JoAnna Cowne.
Private services will be held for the family. The family kindly requests that there be no flowers sent. The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is handling arrangements. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020