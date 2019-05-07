|
Christopher David St. Clair
Coshocton - Christopher David St. Clair, 22, of Coshocton passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, Ohio on August 25, 1996.
He graduated from River View High School and was currently an apprentice for the IBEW Electrician Union. He enjoyed working with his hands. He was an avid runner, loved video games, the beach, and hanging out with his family and friends.
Chris is survived by his fiancé, Torie Neal of Coshocton; parents Nicholas and Jodi St. Clair of Coshocton and Wendy Miskimens of Daytona Beach, Florida; siblings Hannah Taylor, Jordan (Riccilynn) Taylor, Leah (Harley) Wilson, and Rebekah Taylor; grandparents Larry (Robbie) Miskimens and Cathryn Ashman.
He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Sam Ashman, James Jordan, Judith St. Clair, and Joan Holloway.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St. Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 7, 2019