Cindy Meek


1954 - 2019
Cindy Meek Obituary
Cindy Meek

Dover - Cindy Lu Meek, 65, of Dover, Ohio passed away peacefully October 3, 2019 in Dover after a two-year battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Audrey Gieseler Taylor and the late Forrest (Wayne) Taylor. She was born in Warsaw, Ohio. She married James Meek in 1976. They had two children, and the family lived happily together in Parral, Ohio.

She retired from the State of Ohio after 26 years of service. She cherished her family and was a loving wife and sweet mother. Her quiet strength and gracefulness throughout life impacted many people. She enjoyed baking cookies and pies, working on puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, James Meek of Parral, Ohio; her daughter, Natalie Meek (Stavros Polentas) of Brooklyn, New York; her son, Austin James Meek (Terri) of Columbus, Ohio; and her two sisters, Cheryl Rea (Dennis) of Roanoke, Virginia and Fort Myers, Florida and Karen Drudy (Jim) of Davenport, Florida. She has three grandchildren: Easton, Bridge, and James.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, Inc. 716 Commercial Ave. SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

The family held a private celebration of life, and she will be put to rest with her parents in Tiverton, Ohio.

The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 7, 2019
