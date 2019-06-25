|
|
Clara Diane Wappner Kracker
Mansfield - With peace and dignity, Diane passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a long and courageous battle against cancer. She was 71 years old. Diane was born November 16, 1947, in Mansfield, Ohio, to William H. and Helen E. (Gilmore) Wappner and resided in Mansfield most of her life. She was a graduate of Ruth Robbins Kindergarten; 1965 class of Malabar High School; 1969 class of Ohio University with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration. Her work career included Ross Laboratories in Columbus, OH, United Telephone Company of Ohio General Offices, and Richland County offices of Child Support Enforcement and Engineer/Tax Map. She loved life, family and travel. In her travels, she was always awed by God's beauty and enjoyed the "scenic routes". She most enjoyed attending the events of her grandchildren.
Diane was formerly a member and officer of the Mansfield YWCA and the Council of Ohio YWCA whose causes she held dear. Diane was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church, Chapter A.T. PEO, the Nomads, the 1987 class of Leadership Unlimited, Buckeye Garden Club and Ruth Chapter No. 17 of Order of the Eastern Star where she served as a past matron. She was selected as the 2016 Grand Organist of the State, Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was very proud of her heritage and a granddaughter of many patriots. She descended from survivors of the Deerfield, Massachusetts massacre, patriots who fought at Lexington and Concord, as well as may other battles of the American Revolution. She was a member of the Ohio Genealogical Society, Coshocton County Chapter OGS, Jared Mansfield Chapter D.A.R., John MacIntosh Chapter Colonial Dames XVII and Samuel Lewis Chapter Daughters of the War of 1812. Diane and her mother enjoyed many trips and hours of genealogy research in Coshocton County, OH.
Diane is survived by her husband, H. David Kracker, whom she married on December 16, 2000, in the new millennium; her son and his family, Stephen M. and Erika J. Risser; the loves of her life, grandchildren, Lauren E. and William "Liam" M. of Lexington, OH; step children and their families, Ann E. and Dr. James Wadding and step grandchildren, Matthew and Julia of Walkersville, MD, Dr. David J. and Allison Kracker and step grandchildren, Peri, Patrick, Declan and Taggart of Western Springs, IL. Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, Dr. Rebecca S. Wappner.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m.Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield with Order of the Eastern Star services to follow at 7:00 p.m. A church service will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Rd., Mansfield with Pastor Dan Dickman officiating. There will be additional visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Diane has requested that donations be made to the Riley Hospital Children's Foundation, Rebecca S. Wappner MD, Endowment, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.
