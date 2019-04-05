Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
For more information about
Clara Schnetz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Schnetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara T. Schnetz


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara T. Schnetz Obituary
Clara T. Schnetz

Akron - Clara T Schnetz, 96 years old, was born on October 15, 1992 and passed away on April 2,2019. She was born and raised in Switzerland where she met her husband Roger Schnetz. They were married when she was 25 years old on July 1947 for 64 years. At the time she was employed in a laboratory working on phone and radio parts until their first child was born. Clara's favorite place was the Rocky Mountains, she said, "It was breathtakingly beautiful."

Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, in 2011; her grandson Eric; and daughter-in-law Sherri.

Beloved mother to Roger, Gilbert (Yvonne), and Mark; loving grandmother of Stephanie, Michael, Brian, Andrew, and Shon; dear great-grandmother of Michael, Chloe, Shelby, Emma, Madison, Ethan, and Ava.

Clara's favorite pastimes included listening to classical music, reading, spending time with her family, and her special love of gardening caring for her plants and flowers. She loved Italian food, Yvonne's lasagna one of her favorites. She also shared, she loves being in America because "it is so beautiful here and the people are so nice and friendly".

In lieu of flowers donations in Clara's memory made be made to .

Family will receive friends on Sunday April 7 from 1:00-3:00 PM with a Funeral Service immediately following at 3:00 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W Market St Akron OH 44333 Celebrant Kevin O'Brien, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now