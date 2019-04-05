|
Clara T. Schnetz
Akron - Clara T Schnetz, 96 years old, was born on October 15, 1992 and passed away on April 2,2019. She was born and raised in Switzerland where she met her husband Roger Schnetz. They were married when she was 25 years old on July 1947 for 64 years. At the time she was employed in a laboratory working on phone and radio parts until their first child was born. Clara's favorite place was the Rocky Mountains, she said, "It was breathtakingly beautiful."
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, in 2011; her grandson Eric; and daughter-in-law Sherri.
Beloved mother to Roger, Gilbert (Yvonne), and Mark; loving grandmother of Stephanie, Michael, Brian, Andrew, and Shon; dear great-grandmother of Michael, Chloe, Shelby, Emma, Madison, Ethan, and Ava.
Clara's favorite pastimes included listening to classical music, reading, spending time with her family, and her special love of gardening caring for her plants and flowers. She loved Italian food, Yvonne's lasagna one of her favorites. She also shared, she loves being in America because "it is so beautiful here and the people are so nice and friendly".
In lieu of flowers donations in Clara's memory made be made to .
Family will receive friends on Sunday April 7 from 1:00-3:00 PM with a Funeral Service immediately following at 3:00 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W Market St Akron OH 44333 Celebrant Kevin O'Brien, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019