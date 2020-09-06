Clifford Earl Carnes Sr.
Coshocton - Clifford Earl Carnes Sr., 73, of Coshocton passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born in Coshocton on September 1, 1947 to the late Harry and Elma (Darr) Carnes.
Cliff graduated from River View High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. He served in the 25th infantry Division of the Army during the Vietnam War. He earned multiple awards including: Star of Valor, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze service stars, republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal W/V Device, and Combat Infantryman Badge.
Cliff retired from the Coshocton County Highway Department after 31 years. After retirement he worked for several years as a heavy equipment operator for many local townships, maintained Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery for 35 years, and worked for Marcum and Carnes Construction. Cliff Loved his family fiercely. He was an animal lover, especially his cat Buddy and dog Midnight. He enjoyed hunting mushrooms, Ginseng, and arrowheads, playing cards, driving country roads, cutting firewood, fishing, deer hunting, watching westerns and birds, and metal scraping.
Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary (Lahna) Carnes; children Angela (Rob) Ashcraft, Cliff (Erin Ehman) Carnes, Heather (Rex) Slaughter, and Scott (Lisa Tufts) Carnes; grandchildren Michael Ashcraft, Lindsey Ashcraft, Kris Carnes, Ashley Carnes, Cassandra Mladek, Reece Slaughter, Zayin Carnes, Madison Tufts, and Jacob Marcum; brothers Jeff (Linda) Carnes, Harold (Charlotte) Carnes, and Bobby Carnes; sisters Ann (Dwight) Jenkins, Shirley (Dave) Foster, and Linda Nichols; mother-in-law Donna Lahna; and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents Cliff is preceded in death by his sister Jean Ruby; brothers-in-law Doug Nichols, Lewis Lahna, and Carlos Lahna; father-in-law Richard Lahna.
Calling hours will be held the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm with a wake service beginning at 7:00pm with Deacon Andy Duda . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 805 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday at 10:30am with Father Victor Wesolowski and Deacon Andy Duda officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. In lieu of flwoers memorial contributions can be directed towards Our Lady of Lourse Cemetery Fund and/or the Coshocton County Animal Shelter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.