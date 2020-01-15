|
|
Clifford Hill
Coshocton - Clifford William Hill, age 89, of Coshocton, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1930 in Newcomerstown to the late William and Dollie (Brown) Hill.
Clifford graduated from Dennison High School in 1948 and then joined the United States Navy serving form July 1948 to July 1952. After the military, Clifford married Janice (Clantz) Hill on June 2, 1953.
He was the owner and operator of Hills Service Center on the corner of Main and Second Street in Coshocton for over 40 years. Clifford was a member of New Life Ministries, a life member of the #1330 and a former member of the Eagles. He loved going to casinos, playing Texas Holdem and watching the dog and horse races.
Clifford is survived by his two daughters, Nanette (Charles) DeMarco of Sanford, Florida and Jo Ellen (Matthew) Scherrer of Sugar Grove, Ohio; four grandchildren, Chuck II, Elizabeth, Justin (Nicci) and Corinne (Jake); and three great-grandchildren, Lyla, Ava and Ella.
Clifford is preceded in death by his wife Janice of 54 years, his parents and six sisters.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. A private Graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Clifford's name to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43214.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020