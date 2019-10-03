|
Clinton Kaser
Dublin - Clinton Mitchell Kaser, 30, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 near Warsaw.
He was born April 6, 1989 in Coshocton to Tony and Tara (Dunfee) Kaser of Warsaw. He was a 2007 graduate of River View High School, and a Registered Nurse at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Clinton dearly loved his nieces and nephew, and he loved animals, especially his dog "Lucy". He was passionate about his work and selflessly helping others. He loved to be outdoors, either riding his bike or just walking. He enjoyed traveling and seeing new places, was a wonderful cook, and will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Colt (Heather) Kaser of Warsaw; his sister, Candice Kaser of Walhonding; three nieces, Lynlee, Isabella, & Georgia Kaser; a nephew, Kellan Hagans; his grandparents, Jack (Judy) Kaser of Warsaw, Charlotte Morris of St. Petersburg, FL, and Sondra Dunfee of Warsaw; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his companion, Brock McClain of Dublin.
He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Robert "Tob" Dunfee, and Carl Morris.
Per Clinton's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019