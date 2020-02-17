|
Clyde Buckmaster
Frazeysburg - Clyde E. "Buck" Buckmaster, 76, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Friday morning, February 14, 2020 at Willow Haven Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born July 30, 1943 in Coshocton, Ohio he was a son of the late Clye and Betty (Walker) Buckmaster. He was retired from Timco Automotive and Burnham Corporation. "Buck" enjoyed flea markets, fishing, mushroom hunting and the outdoors in general.
Surviving is his wife, Connie (Clark) Buckmaster whom he married April 12, 1969; three sons, Paul Tarman of Coshocton, Ohio, Kevin (Emily) Buckmaster of Mt. Ida, Arkansas and Kelly (Tabitha) Buckmaster of Frazeysburg; seven grandchildren, Tasha (Cody) Burtnett, Lisa (Chad) Wade, Paul Tarman, Jr., Destiny (Jonathan) Miracle, Kelly Buckmaster, Jr., Kylie Buckmaster and Isabella Buckmaster and five great grandchildren, Braylyn, Hunter, Levi, Riley and CJ, and two great grandchildren on the way. Also surviving are his siblings, James Buckmaster, Nancy Mercer and Pat (Lynn) Powelson all of Coshocton, Ohio; sisters in-law and brothers in-law, Cindy (James) Kronenbitter, Chris (Terry) King, Cathy Clark, Jay Clark and Jim (Ann) Clark and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by in in-laws, William and Ruth Clark; his grandsons, Alex and Timothy Tarman; his siblings, Mary Jane Darr, Robert Buckmaster and Albert Buckmaster and a sister in-law, Rosie Buckmaster.
Calling hours will be from NOON to 2pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the funeral home with Chaplain Noah Barr officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020