Connie Dobson
Frazeysburg - Connie J. Dobson, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio died Friday evening, September 27, 2019 at Willow Haven Nursing Home in Zanesville.
Born March 3, 1952 in Newark, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Roy L. Booth and the late Stella M. (Evans) Booth Gomez. Connie was a 1970 graduate of Riverview High School. She was a hairdresser and a home health care provider. Connie enjoyed quilting and doing crafts. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.
Surviving is one daughter, Nikki (Randy) Giffin of Trinway, Ohio; one son, Cory (Teresa) Dobson of Roseville, Ohio and two grandchildren, Dakota Dobson and Kaitlyn Giffin. Also surviving is one sister, Lynn (Dean) Wilson of Frazeysburg, Ohio; two brothers, Roy L. (Lenora) Booth of Phoenix, Arizona and Ronald (Peggy) Booth of Hanover, Ohio and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her former husband, John "Pete" Dobson.
Calling hours will be 6pm to 8pm Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019