Cynthia Ann "Cyndee" Lauvray
Dresden - Cynthia Ann "Cyndee" (Cox) Lauvray, 71, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born at the Coshocton County Memorial Hospital on August 20, 1948 to the late Woodie and Esther (Stewart) Cox.
She graduated from Coshocton High School in June 1966 and from Career Academy Dental Assisting School, Washington D.C., in October 1966. Then She worked for John P. Honabarger D.D.S until April 1969 when she moved to West Virginia with her husband and son. She lived in Berlin, Germany from May 1971 to January 1972 with her family while her husband was in the Army. She graduated from The Ohio State University in June 1984 with a bachelor's degree and in May 1996 with a master's degree from Ashland University.
Cyndee taught in the River View Local School District for 30 years. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She loved to travel several times throughout 49 of the United States; she also traveled to Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. She enjoyed floral gardening, bicycling, feeding and watching the birds, and photography. She loved snow globes and when it snowed, she would sit in her sunroom and say, "I'm in my snow globe!". Cyndee had over 70 scrap books, complete with labels and she had fun compiling seven scrap books of her 217, 1966 Coshocton High School class members, she took them to her 50th reunion and shared with her classmates- hoping someday they could be given to the Coshocton Public Library as a memoir for the 1966 CHS class. She also made a directory for the families in her subdivision at Dresden.
She was a past 4-H advisor, Sunday School teacher at Fresno Bible School, and past member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. She enjoyed participating in the Christmas Castle Project at Wal-Mart and buys lots of toys for the Coshocton Firemen at Christmas time. She rarely could be seen without a flag pin on her shirt in support of the United States and the veterans.
Cyndee is survived by her husband, Leroy Lauvray, whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with on December 28, 2018. She was the proud mother of Lance (Laurel), Lesynda (Vic) Viviano, and Logan (Brian Horay); grandchildren Laura (Jacob) Lauvray of Iowa, Laikin (Cory) Lauvray of Columbus, Leeland Lauvray of Lima, and Lucas Lauvray of Columbus, Jordan (Brandon) and Kaitlin Thompson of Tampa, Florida.
She also is survived by her sister Sue (Greg) Catrow; supporting friends, Joyce, Jan, Jane, Kathy D., and the Myers Family. Four Lauvray brothers-in-law, Levi of West Virginia, Lester (Mary) of Warsaw, Lorain (Ellen) of Coshocton, and Lawrence (Julia) of Louisiana; 22 nieces and nephews; one great great niece and nephew.
She loved her fur babies, Sassy, Chesley, Simba, Sam, and Miss Daisy Belle.
Cyndee also had a bucket list to play tennis, practice more on the piano, take up archery, and she really wanted to talk to the Muskingum County Commissioners and do a bridge project for the war veterans like Coshocton County did.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the service. Funeral Services for Cyndee will be Thursday at 11:00am with Pastor Dave Boots officiating. Interment will follow at Shepler's Church (Which was named after her great grandfather) with a dinner following at the First Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed towards Shepler Church, 47507 Millcreek Twp. Rd. 217, Millersburg, Ohio 44654; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 7, 2019