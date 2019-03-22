|
Cynthia Bassett
West Lafayette - Cynthia Jane (Jorgensen) Bassett, 72, of West Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Cynthia was born on January 4, 1947 to the late Vernor and Muriel Jorgensen in Duluth, Minnesota. Cynthia worked for many years in care centers, working in various positions such as a nurse's aide and in therapy. Cynthia thoroughly loved working with the residents at centers. On July 8, 1966, Cynthia married Richard Bassett, who survives.
Along with her husband, Cynthia is survived by her son, Jamie (Shelly Everhart) Bassett, grandson, Kyle, and two great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Cynthia is preceded in death by her brother, Leslie Jorgensen.
Per Cynthia's wishes, a cremation will take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-pailseyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019