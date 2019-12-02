|
|
Cynthia Fry
Coshocton - Cynthia E. "Cindy" Fry, 64, of Coshocton went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was born October 4, 1955 in Coshocton to Robert and the late Shirley (Ferne) Fry.
Cindy was a 1974 graduate of River View High School and a 1979 graduate of The Ohio State University. She was a retired school teacher, having taught English at Coshocton High School for 35 years. After retirement she also taught Behavioral Health Choices & Life Skills at the Coshocton Opportunity School. She was a member of the Coshocton Elks # 376, Coshocton Footlight Players, Coshocton County Retired Teacher Assn, and retired Coshocton High School Volley Ball Coach. Cindy loved training and working with dogs, she loved spending time mushroom hunting and spending time walking the dogs.
She is survived by her wife Jackie McCune, whom she married on October 1, 2019. Also surviving is her father, Robert Fry, her sister Christy Yurjevic and her brother, Michael (Jackie) Fry. Step children Brittany (Jeremy) Cohs, KaLyn Markley, & Sarah Graham. Grandchildren, Anne & Taylor Graham, Autumn & Jeremy Jr. Cohs. Nephews, Christopher Yurjevic, Ryan (Tonya) Yurjevic, Conner & Matthew Fry. Great nephews & nieces, Liam Yurjevic, Cameron Yurjevic, Chezney Yurjevic, Michaela Luikart, Kristina Luikart & Paige Luikart. Also surviving is our dogs Tilly, Dakota & Marsie.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Coshocton High School Auditorium with Pastor Robert Wright officiating. The Family encourages those attending to please wear Ohio State apparel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Cynthia E. Fry Scholarship Fund c/o The Coshocton Foundation PO Box 55 Coshocton OH 43812. Community Hospice of Coshocton PO Box 1620 Coshocton OH 43812 or Coshocton County Animal Shelter 21755 Township Road 164 Coshocton OH 43812.
The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family with arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019