Cynthia Jo Aiken



On September 29, 1946, Cynthia Jo Aiken (born Cynthia Jo Reed) started her journey through life as the daughter of the late Robert J. Reed and Patricia J. Hinds-Reed. Cynthia, more commonly known as "Cindy" to everyone, has ended her journey 74 years later on September 27, 2020 at 8:20am. The light of joy and compassion she gave to everyone is now out. Cindy is survived by her husband of 38 years Roy E. Aiken and her two loving sons Andrew Boise and Craig Boise, with two loving step sons Chris Aiken and Garrett Aiken. She is also survived by her loving sister, Lori Etter and Lori's husband Scott, her niece Vivian and nephew Adam. Cindy's brother, Dan Reed, unfortunately passed in 2006. He left behind a daughter, Kim and a son Wade. Her prosperity in life has also continued through her three grandchildren from her son Andy and their names are Alex, Drew, and Ryann. Chris and his wife Kelly have added four step granddaughters Rebekah, Kathleen, Chelsie and Ashley to Cindy's family pool. Next left behind are two grandsons Danny and Kyle from her step son Garrett. Over twelve great-grandchildren are included in the family she loved so dearly. Her passing will leave a hole in the hearts of all that have known and loved her. The journey she just completed has brought joy and friendship to everyone she touched.



"May she rest in peace with our Love and Prayers"









