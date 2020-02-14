|
Cynthia L. "Cindy" Nelson
Coshocton - Cynthia L. "Cindy" Nelson, 66, of Coshocton passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday February 12, 2020.
Cindy was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 23, 1953 to the late Benjamin R. and Eleanor Sharkey. She started working at Walmart in Coshocton when Walmart first opened; she enjoyed working in all the different departments. Cindy and her husband Tom also own and operate Nelson's Auto Wrecking in Coshocton. Cindy loved spending time with her family and friends and playing Bingo at the Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her husband Thomas I. "Tom" Nelson; two children Thomas "Tom" Nelson Jr. and Stacy Nelson both of Coshocton; siblings Robert Sharkey and Benny Sharkey both of Medina.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son in law Paul Hayes and sister Pammy Sharkey.
Per Cindy's wishes, a cremation will take place.
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020