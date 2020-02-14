Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia L. "Cindy" Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia L. "Cindy" Nelson Obituary
Cynthia L. "Cindy" Nelson

Coshocton - Cynthia L. "Cindy" Nelson, 66, of Coshocton passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday February 12, 2020.

Cindy was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 23, 1953 to the late Benjamin R. and Eleanor Sharkey. She started working at Walmart in Coshocton when Walmart first opened; she enjoyed working in all the different departments. Cindy and her husband Tom also own and operate Nelson's Auto Wrecking in Coshocton. Cindy loved spending time with her family and friends and playing Bingo at the Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her husband Thomas I. "Tom" Nelson; two children Thomas "Tom" Nelson Jr. and Stacy Nelson both of Coshocton; siblings Robert Sharkey and Benny Sharkey both of Medina.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son in law Paul Hayes and sister Pammy Sharkey.

Per Cindy's wishes, a cremation will take place.

The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune