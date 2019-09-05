Services
Coshocton - Dalton Eugene Brock Jr., 61, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 at his home. He was born in Coshocton on February 27, 1958 to the late Dalton and Marjorie (Gallagher) Brock Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth (Ertle) Brock; children Kathy (Dave), Crystal (Joseph), Terry (Jennifer), Jason (Tracey), Jeremy (Lisa), Eugene (Shaylyn), and John (Tanya); 40 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother David Brock; sister Patty Marroletti; beloved fur baby, Spud; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, adopted children and grandchildren.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his grandparents Delbert and Agnes Brock and Lena Gallagher; mother-in-law Margaret Almack; and two grandchildren.

Friends may call at the miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday September 6, 2019 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm with funeral services beginning at 4:00pm with Pastor Kris Giles officiating. A cremation will take place following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards Miller Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
