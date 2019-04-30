Damon Austin-Nathaniel Miller



Coshocton - Damon Austin-Nathaniel Miller, age 22, of Coshocton, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born in Coshocton on August 31, 1996 to Robert III and Jennifer (West) Miller. After graduating from Coshocton High in 2015 he then attended Muskingum College playing baseball for the Muskies for one season.



Damon was an extremely smart, very athletic, fun loving; witty person with a contagious smile who loved everyone no matter what walk of life they came from. He enjoyed music, mentoring young kids, and hanging out with family and friends especially his best friend and sister, Belle.



Damon is survived by his parents, Robert III and Jennifer Miller and sister, Loren Belle all of Coshocton; grandparents Mel and Sandy West, Robert Jr. and Jonni Miller, Kelly and Robert Stark all of Coshocton, great-grandmother, Helen Darr of Newcomerstown, Aunt Darla (Justin) Donnell of Pittsburgh, two cousins Alayna and Trent Donnell of Pittsburgh and special close friends Tristin Spinks, Joren Franks, Dylan Brown, Stuart Dunlap, and Brody Langley; along with many extended family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Robert Darr, Harold and Helen West, Robert E. and Jean Miller, and George "Wimp" and Ruth Franks and two aunts Loren Michelle Miller and Jayeanne Zeigler.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home and from one hour prior to the funeral. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Christy Suffecool officiating. Burial will be held at Canal Lewisville Cemetery.



Come to calling hours and the funeral service as you are. Damon would want this to be a causal atmosphere.



For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Damon's name to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019