Dan Hudson
Athens - Daniel Lee "Dan" Hudson, age 65, of Athens died Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. Born Oct. 17, 1954 in Coshocton, he is the son of Elden Hudson of Zanesville and the late Carole Reamer Hudson.
A graduate of Bucyrus High School, he received his Pharmacy degree from Ohio Northern University. He was employed for 30 years at the Ohio University Hudson Health Center as a Pharmacist.
He was a member of Richland United Methodist Church and the Tuesday Morning Bible Study Group. He enjoyed singing and was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and Jackson Men's chorus. He also sang in the Church choirs of Richland and First United Methodist Church. His other interests involved history with the Gettysburg Society, and he enjoyed traveling to the Smokey Mountains, Gatlinburg, Tenn., sports including football, basketball, and baseball.
Besides his father, Dan is survived by his wife of 23 years, Michele Seward Hudson; his daughter, Brooke Elise Hudson of Grand Junction, Colorado; two step daughters and husbands, Jennifer Edwards & Kit Perkins of Tulsa, OK and Stephanie & Jeremy Stevens of Lewisburg, Tenn.; a brother and sister in law, Drew & Caroline Hudson of Dublin; a brother in law, James Pritchard of Dresden; and many special friends.
Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Pritchard. Due to the COVID 19 Coronvirus Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Coshocton South Lawn Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Works, Inc., P.O. Box 4, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online guest book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020