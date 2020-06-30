Dane E. "Gabby" Courtright
1967 - 2020
Dane E. "Gabby" Courtright

Coshocton - Dane Edward "Gabby" Courtright, 53, of Coshocton passed away at his home on Monday June 29, 2020 with his family by his side.

Dane was born in Coshocton on May 19, 1967 to the late Bernard and Betty (Thornsley) Courtright.

He graduated from Ridgewood High School and the Coshocton County JVS in 1985. Dane worked at General Electric for 13 years and was currently working for New Avon Company in Zanesville for the past 9 years. Dane loved Rock n Roll music, motorcycles, cars and astronomy.

Dane is survived by his loving wife Melinda Courtright whom he married December 22, 2010; daughters Ashley Davis of Cambridge and Brittany (Tim) Yerkey of Norwich; step daughters Brittany (Nathan) Hayes and Rachel Simpson all of Coshocton; two grandsons Aiden Davis and Charles "Charlie" Yerkey; two step grandsons Masyn and Holdyn Hayes; five brothers Bernard, Stanley, Andy, Clarence (Arletta) and Kevin (Shirley) Courtright all of Coshocton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Betty Courtright.

A private family graveside memorial service will be held in Coshocton County Memorial Gardens.

The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
