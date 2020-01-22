|
Daniel "Dan" William Ford Jr.
Coshocton - Daniel "Dan" William Ford Jr., 68, of Coshocton went to be with the Lord as a believer on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Altercare of Coshocton. He was born in Coshocton to the late Audrey (Franklin) and Daniel W. Ford Sr.
Daniel was a graduate from River View High School and served in the United States Marine Corp. for 7 years. After that he worked for the County Highway Department as a Superintendent before retiring. He enjoyed bowling and was in the Bowl for Kids Sake league for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, he loved kids and was a father figure to many.
He was a wonderful kind and loving husband to Marilyn. He was well known as "No ordinary guy". He was a great friend and continuously went out of his way to surprise, please, and bring joy to the people in his life. Dan enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, collecting coins, writing poetry, reading and listening to music.
Dan is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Terrell) Ford, whom he married in 1986; four daughters Audree Ford , Angela (Kevin) Cantrell, Jill (Robert) Wilson, and Leslie (Allen) Fowler; grandchildren Caiden Daniel and Helena; siblings Patricia Moody, Clyde, John, Frank, and Raymond Ford; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings Bill, David, Penny, and Jim Ford.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00pm with Pastor Raymond E. Ford officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery where the Coshocton County Honor Guard will perform military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the ; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020